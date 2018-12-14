KP CM happy with five-year plan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday expressed satisfaction at the performance of provincial ministers and administrative secretaries for preparing five years plan on a short notice. He was presiding over a special cabinet meeting here.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra briefed the cabinet about the five years plan of provincial government which would also be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan by tomorrow.

The CM said that this is the only government which has prepared the five- year plan to implement its manifesto in the post-elections scenario making the government accountable before the public. “This is unique in the parliamentary history of the country for any elected government to present itself for public scrutiny also,” he added.