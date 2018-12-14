NAB approves 16 inquiries, two probes, two corruption references

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday approved the holding of fresh inquiries against top provincial leaders of the PPP ex-provincial ministers Nisar Ahmed Khoro, Sharjeel Memon and Abdul Karim Soomro in accumulating assets beyond known source of income case. Filing of reference against Khawaja Saddique Akbar, brother of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, was also approved. The Executive Board of the NAB held its meeting Thursday with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, which approved holding of 16 inquiries, 2 investigations and filing of two corruption references.

The NAB made it clear that complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final and will get the point of view of all relevant persons as per law before initiating any proceeding against them as per law.

Few month backs, the NAB initiated the complaint verification against Sharjeel Memon, which now turned into the inquiry. A case against Sharjeel Memon is already being heard in the Accountability Court in Karachi in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' through the abuse of power.

Sharjeel Memon is also facing a separate reference regarding illegal adjustment and consolidation of hundreds of acres of land in favour of a private housing project. According to his asset details submitted in the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sharjeel Memon owns an apartment worth Rs50 million in Dubai and his wife owns an apartment worth Rs98.9 million in Dubai. Memon also possesses three cars worth Rs39,570,000 as per the documents.

The former Sindh information minister has also submitted that he owns Rs87,091,389 in prize bonds and cash. Memon’s wife, according to the statement of assets shows that she has an amount of Rs22,979,000 in bank accounts.

He has claimed that he owns furniture and various items worth Rs2.5 million. The PPP leader’s wife owns shares worth Rs3 million in International Gulf Group, owns a house in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs4.4 million and a property worth Rs9.7 million in the same area and owns a property worth Rs150,080,000 in Tharparkar.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved holding of the inquiry against Pir Sabir Shah, former MNA from DI Khan, officers of the Department of Revenue, Dera Ismail Khan and others, Brigadier Waqar, MD, National Telecom Corporation, Zahid Mir, conducting three inquiries against Acting Managing Director Oil and Gas Development Authority and its management, Ex-MPAs Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan, Sardar Nasir Abbas Khan Sardar Lala Khan, officials of Department of Revenue, Chobara Leyyah and others, former member provincial Assembly Abdul Majeed Abro, officers of Food Department Sukkur and others, National Power Park Management Company, Investment in Government Holding Private Limited, Pakistan LNG Limited. Dr Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Financial Advisor, EOBI, Salman D Muhammad , Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal Urdu University Karachi, Officers, officials of CDA, CADD, officers of Lakhra Power House, Jamshoro and others are included.

The NAB’s Executive Board also authorised to conduct two investigations including management and others of Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar, and officers of Sarhad Development Authority.

The details of two references included a reference will be filed against Khawaja Siddique Akbar, former Chairman Workers Welfare Board, Balochistan, Former Administrator Kidney Centre, Quetta, Dr Ameer Ahmed Khan Jogaizai, Mumtaz Ali Khan, former Secretary Workers Welfare Board, Balochistan and others and they have been accused of corruption in purchase of machinery and equipments of Kidney Centre, Quetta, inflicting Rs54.5 million losses to national exchequer.

The Executive Board of the NAB authorised conducting filing corruption reference against Aslam Pervaiz Memon, former Medical Superintendent, Sindh Employees Security Institution, Karachi and others for inflicting Rs253.65 million losses to national exchequer by violating SEPRA laws and embezzlement in funds.

The NAB’s Executive Board has approved sending inquiry case of Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, contractor Nisar Ahmed, Zeetullah Wazir, officer, officials and others Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further proceedings. The investigations against Dr Nazeer Mughal, former vice chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro and others to government of Sindh for further proceedings.

The Executive Board also authorised closing inquiry against Haji Muhammad Nawaz Kakar, former minister, Balochistan, Jawad Kamran, former MPA, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Rafique Paran, Punjab Environment and management of Affluent Treatment Company, officers and officials of Thermal Power Pant Guddu, and complaints against officers of Wapda due to absence of evidence.

On the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB is pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ as elimination of corruption is national duty of NAB. It is doing its utmost to ensure corruption free Pakistan, he added.

He directed the concerned to take to logical conclusion of corruption cases on priority basis. Inquiries, investigations and complaint verifications against the corrupt elements should be taken to logical conclusion within prescribed time frame. “Failing which strict action will be taken against the officers,” he directed. He directed utilising all resources for arresting the proclaimed offenders so that the looted money could be deposited in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt.