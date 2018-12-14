Plots may be sold only on registered documents: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court remarked on Thursday that plots in the housing societies could be sold out only on registered documents.

While hearing a case about Bahria Town and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) plots registration and transfer fee case here on Thursday, a three-member SC bench allowed the respondents to submit replies and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The bench was led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar with other two members Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. The CJ, during proceedings, remarked that the housing societies are not paying the stamp duty and the capital value tax (CVT). He remarked that he had advised Malik Riaz Hussain of Bahria Town to get relief by offering Sadaqah (voluntary charity).

He remarked that a person would be the most miserable who could not buy comfort for himself despite having (huge) wealth. On behalf of the Bahria Town, Khwaja Tariq Raheem and Azhar Siddique appeared in the court.

The CJ said the court would order forensic audit of all plots sold out by Bahria so far, and it would clearly show that how much plots were sold so far and how much amount was paid as the government fee.

The chief justice remarked that he had asked Malik Riaz to clear his business by paying one thousand billion rupees. He is in a position to pay off all the national debts. He said he had first seen Malik Riaz in an 84-model car.

“It’s time to pay back to the nation,” remarked the CJ adding that even cakes for the birthday parties of their children are also brought in by helicopters. On the other hand, there are (lots of) people in the country who didn’t have even a 2-marla house for their children.