WI hope to end series drought in decider against BD

SYLHET, Bangladesh: West Indies captain Rovman Powell said Thursday his men were “upbeat and confident” of clinching the deciding One-day International against Bangladesh and sealing their first series win in four years.

The touring side won Tuesday’s match in Dhaka by four wickets after losing the opener, levelling the three-match contest 1-1 and setting the stage for a series decider here on Friday (today).

The Caribbean side last won an ODI series in 2014 at home against Bangladesh and are desperate to end the drought.Since then, they have capitulated in 11 series, managing their best result with a draw against minnows Afghanistan last year.

“It is on the tip of everyone’s tongue. West Indies haven’t won an ODI series for quite some time. This s a grand opportunity to change it,” Powell told reporters here on Thursday.

“The guys are upbeat and confident of doing it tomorrow.”They came close to defeating Bangladesh in July on home soil, suffering a 2-1 loss. In October, they went down to India 3-1.

A win would remove some sting from West Indies’ humiliating drubbing by Bangladesh in the Test series in November and December, when the home side wrapped up both matches inside three days.