NAB has become PTI’s tool for victimisation: PPP

KARACHI: Central leaders of Pakistan People’s Party have termed the alleged witch-hunt against the PPP and other opposition leadership as ‘vicious victimization’ where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has become a tool placed in the hands of puppet rulers.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday chaired a meeting of party leaders from the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapters at the Bilawal House to discuss the current political situation of the country and preparations about the 11th martyrdom day of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Those attending the meeting included Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Humayun Khan, Ali Maddad Jattak, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and others.

The PPP chairman endorsed the views of party leaders that the PTI government had unleashed a victimization campaign brazenly targeting the PPP and other opposition parties after a shameless dry-cleaning drive for inducting a puppet regime against the will of collective wisdom of the nation. The meeting noted that the PTI government was, in fact, drumming up cosmetic and hollow projects as its poor and directionless policies together with sky-rocketing inflation were leading the national economy to a disastrous nosedive.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the ruthless anti-encroachment drive by the PTI government where poor segment of the society had been specifically targeted without chalking out any compensation plan thus snatching the livelihood of hundreds of thousand Pakistanis. “Instead of providing employment, the puppet regime was turning thousands jobless,” the meeting observed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP leadership had suffered at the hands of all the dictators of past and their chosen henchmen but never compromised on its ideology and struggle meant for the emancipation of masses from perpetual exploitation at the hands of undemocratic and pseudo-democratic forces.

The meeting also discussed in detail about the preparations of programmes to observe the 11th martyrdom day anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27.