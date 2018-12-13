ICI, Honda, 3D Modelling taste victories

LAHORE: Honda, ICI Pakistan and 3D Modelling won their round matches against UBS Eleven, Akzonobel and Jazz in the Premier Super League matches.

In the first match played at Valencia Cricket Ground, Honda thrashed UBS by 101 runs. Honda set a big target of 220 runs in the first innings while chasing a target UBS could score only 118 runs losing all their wickets. Mazhar Hussain from Honda scored a brilliant century and got three wickets to earn man-of-the-match award.

In the first match at Township Whites Cricket Ground, ICI Pakistan routed Jazz by 49 runs. Batting first, ICI Pakistan scored 161 runs for the loss of four wickets while defending target, Jazz could score 112 for the loss of four wickets. Zohain Shahid made unbeatable 53 runs and was awarded man of the match award.

In the second match at Township Whites, 3D Modelling overpowered Akzonobel by 5 wickets. In the first innings, Akzonobel scored 121 runs while 3D Modelling chased the target losing five wickets. Rabbani Anwer from 3D modelling got two wickets and was decaled player of the match.