Birth cohort study in the pipeline

Islamabad: Bradford University, in collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of Health, is undertaking a birth cohort study in Pakistan covering domains such as nutrition, mental health, and non-communicable diseases. The study’s aim is to ascertain the challenges impeding the control of these diseases.

Professor John Wright of Bradford University and Professor Dr. Atif ur Rehman of Liverpool University, UK, shared details of the study with Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani during a call-on here on Wednesday.

Aamer appreciated the delegation for undertaking the study, which is the first of its kind initiative at such a large scale. He said such research is being increasingly used the world over for informing policy.