Christmas security finalised

LAHORE: The police have put in foolproof security arrangements in the provincial metropolis for Christmas.

A heavy contingent of police would be deployed at churches and other public places to ensure security to the Christian community. SSP Operation Lahore Captain (r) Mustansir Feroz chaired a meeting at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Wednesday to review and finalise the arrangements made in this regard.

Lahore SP Security Faisal Shehzad, Biship of Lahore Sebastian Sha, Minority Forum Chairman Samuel Piyara and other leaders of the Christian community also attend the meeting.Lahore SSP Operations Captain(r) Mustansir Feroze said that Lahore police had chalked out a special security plan for churches, Christian colonies and important places.

More than 10,000 police officers and officials will perform duties with regard to the Christmas. ceremony: Government College University Lahore faculty and staff members Wednesday celebrated the Christmas with the university’s minority community at a colourful ceremony at the university’s Bukhari Auditorium which was especially decorated in a traditional style with lights, balloons, flowers, flags and a Christmas tree.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Registrar Saboor Ahmed Khan and Prof Dr Sultan Shah cut the Christmas cake with the university’s Christian staff, students and faculty members. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said “we should not only accept the minorities, but also celebrate them.” He added that GCU had always stood out for promoting tolerance and religious harmony. “If we want peace, we must promote tolerance in the society towards the beliefs, faith, race, religion and ideas of other people,” he concluded.