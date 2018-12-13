Mangla refurbishment deal signed

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday signed Project Implementation Letter (PIL) 2 worth $78 million for Mangla refurbishment project, a statement said.

The grant will be spent on undertaking various works of Package V, VI, VIII and IX of the project.

The two organisations had already signed the PIL–1 of $72 million for Mangla refurbishment project in 2014.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and USAID Mission Leader Jerry Bisson signed the letter, it said. In view of the aging factor of the generating equipment and availability of additional water due to the raised Mangla Dam, WAPDA is implementing Mangla refurbishment project with an approved PC-I costing Rs52.224 billion, the statement said, adding that USAID is providing $150 million as a grant and AFD is providing 90 million euros as loan for the purpose, while the rest of the amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources.