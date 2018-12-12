NA speaker meets treasury MPs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has started regular contacts with government and opposition parties to accelerate the process of legislation.

Qaiser presided over a meeting of leaders of ruling MPs at Parliament House on Tuesday. The participants

gave their suggestions for expediting the processes of legislation. Qaiser said the people have sent them to this House to solve their problems whereas legislation is the only source by

which they can resolve their problems.

He said that being Speaker of the House, it was his constitutional responsibility to facilitate government and opposition in enactment of legislation and the meeting is a step forward in this regards.

He said the government and opposition were beauty of democracy and it became more apparent when both sides were thinking alike for interest of the people and the progress of the country.

He hoped that bottlenecks in formation of the standing committees will be removed during current NA session.