PPP not to bow whatever NAB may do

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a tool of political victimisation and demanded that there should be accountability for all including politicians, civil and military bureaucracy. It said that NAB should do whatever it wanted to do but the PPP would not bow before it.

“The NAB has turned into political arm twisting tool and its time that the chairman NAB should have to prove that he was neutral with accountability for all those who draw the salary from the national exchequer either they may be politicians or civil and military bureaucrats,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, while addressing a press conference along with Information Secretary Senator Maula Buksh Chandio, Dr Nafisa Shah and Nazir Dhoki here Tuesday.

Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said the PPP was facing the accountability since 1990. “Now whenever Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took a tough stance against the government and exposed it, notices started to pour against him by the NAB as recently he was summoned by NAB,” he said.

He said notice to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was against the law and he thought that NAB did not examine its own law before sending the notice to chairman PPP. “When the company of Park Lane was registered at that time the age of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was only one year and he was only a minority share holder of the company,” he said.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur were being summoned just in political motivated cases. “There is a no crime to purchase a land and after 21 years Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was summoned in this case despite the fact that Bilawal Bhutto was one year old in 1989 when the company was registered,” he said.

Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said it was now confirm that the NAB is a political institution and its head works on political signals.

He calls for the amendment in the NAB laws, saying that there should be even handed law for all those who get the salary from the national exchequer. “Whatever the NAB does against the leadership of the PPP, we will not bow before the NAB,” he said.

He said whenever Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a press conference against the government then the notices started pouring against him either from the FIA or NAB.

Senator Maula Buksh Chandio said the PPP had faced the dictatorships of Ayub, Yahiya, Pervez Musharraf and will now face them also. He said the chairman NAB was a former judge and he had to prove his neutrality.

Meanwhile, Farhatullah Babar Tuesday announced that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and would be represented there by his defence counsel Senator Farooq H Naek.

Farhatullah Babar chose social media network Twitter to tweet that Bilawal Bhutto will not appear before the NAB on December 13.