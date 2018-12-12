UK police detain man outside parliament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Armed police detained a man on the grounds of the British parliament on Tuesday, at almost exactly the same spot where an attack occurred last year, an AFP photographer saw. London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident, while parliamentary authorities said police were handling it. The BBC cited police saying the incident was not terror-related.
LONDON: Armed police detained a man on the grounds of the British parliament on Tuesday, at almost exactly the same spot where an attack occurred last year, an AFP photographer saw. London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident, while parliamentary authorities said police were handling it. The BBC cited police saying the incident was not terror-related.