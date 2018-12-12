close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
AFP
December 12, 2018

UK police detain man outside parliament

World

AFP
December 12, 2018

LONDON: Armed police detained a man on the grounds of the British parliament on Tuesday, at almost exactly the same spot where an attack occurred last year, an AFP photographer saw. London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident, while parliamentary authorities said police were handling it. The BBC cited police saying the incident was not terror-related.

