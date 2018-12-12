Japan to provide scholarships to govt officials

Islamabad : Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICE) has announced to provide twenty fully-funded scholarships to Pakistan for the officers of the federal government of Pakistan to study at the universities in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

Through this scholarship, 18 scholars for Master's programme (2 years) and 2 scholars for Doctoral programme (3 years) will be selected from the federal government officers of Pakistan. The newly announced fully-funded scholarship programme will commence from the summer of 2019. To enlighten about this scholarship programme, JICE organised a seminar at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Government of Pakistan. The scholarship is launched under “The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)”. In the seminar, Rashid Sohail, Deputy Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Yuji Tokita, Counsellor of the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Takuya Sei, Representative of JICA Pakistan, spoke about the newly launched scholarship programme.