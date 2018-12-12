Call to replace petrol,diesel with ethanol

LAHORE: Speakers at a national conference on energy crisis and its solutions organised by Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental sciences have recommended replacement of petrol, diesel or furnace oil with ethanol and cutting down power demand by 30 percent. They demanded the government implement these solutions in public buildings.

The conference suggested replacement of diesel with ethanol with minor changes to motor engines, power plant engines, generators, conversion of trains to battery drives or hydrogen using ethanol, and introduction of cheap electric cars, motorcycles etc. The concluding session of the conference was organised at PU’s College of Earth & Environmental Sciences Seminar Hall here on Tuesday.

The scientists recommended that the government should make double glass windows and insulation mandatory in public and private buildings.They recommended that the government should ask investors for starting solar PV programme 7,500MW to 10,000MW in existing buildings. They said 5,000MW hydro projects should also be built in the next five years. They also recommended renovation of existing transmission and distribution system. They recommended ethanol to replace petrol, diesel or furnace oil. They recommended exploiting potential of solar, coal, wind and hydro powers.

They recommended converting DISCOS into companies at circle level and installing solar PV on all tube-wells. The scientists also gave several recommendations for controlling oil import, developing power related institutions and introducing biogas.

Addressing the concluding session, Provincial Minister Khalid Mahmood said that the government was taking measures to resolve energy crisis as it was its top priority. He said that the government and the nation were making positive efforts to construct Bhasha and other dams. Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said that the conference recommendations would help resolve energy related issues in Pakistan.

