Work on policy about Afghan refugees in process

PESHAWAR: A spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Khan Wazir Tuesday said as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan work on a comprehensive policy about Afghan refugees was under process. There is no sanction on movement of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, however the criminals’ elements would be dealt with iron hands, he said while addressing a dialogue organised by Society for Human Rights and Prisoners aid (SHARP) on citizenship for Afghan children. Ajmal said Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees on its soil with open heart for the last 40 years.

Despite financial constraints Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was bearing the burden of 60 percent Afghan refugees. He said our schools, colleges, universities and hospitals were opened to facilitate the refugees without any restriction. Pakistan is looking after millions of the Afghans on humanitarian ground despite limited resources, he added. The spokesman said now it was responsibility of international community to repatriate the refugees and their rehabilitation in Afghanistan.

He said the suggestions and recommendations came forward from such dialogue and consultation meetings would be made part of the refugees’ policy.