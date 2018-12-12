SSGC decision to halt gas supply irks Sindh CNG bodies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: CNG associations on Tuesday said they would carry out protest after the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to halt gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh. The SSGC spokesperson in a statement Tuesday said supply to CNG stations will be discontinued for an indefinite period of time, reported Geo News. A representative of a CNG association said that the protest will be carried out on Wednesday outside the SSGC office against the repeated supply halt. The associations further threatened to block the city’s main artery Shahrah-e-Faisal if supply was not resumed.
