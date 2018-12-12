India has made Saarc hostage: Tehmina

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said that India has held South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) hostage and become a hurdle in the way to host the Saarc summit in Pakistan. She expressed these views while addressing an international conference ‘Conflict and Cooperation in South Asia Role of Major Powers’ here on Tuesday.

She said that the view of Pakistan on Afghanistan has been vindicated with the United States finally understanding that the road to peace is through negotiations with all stakeholders. While highlighting the strength of Pakistan’s ties with all global powers, she said that Pak-Sino relations are exemplary, which received a boost by the recent high-level visit to China.

Reiterating the policy towards India, she said that Pakistan is willing to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, on the negotiation table. The foreign secretary further stated that a solution to the Afghan conflict is highly imperative and Pakistan is in favour of dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Pakistan has always been there and ready to help Afghanistan in its struggle for peace but the ultimate responsibility for that rests with the people and government of Afghanistan, she added.

However Ms Janjua said that the increasing violence, expanding influence of Daesh, growing ungoverned spaces all result in an unstable environment, which is alarming for Pakistan and other neighbours.

“It also raises concerns at regional and international levels. Pakistan strives to maintain friendly ties with its neighbours and strengthen our connectivity with the region in line with the vision of our leadership. Our efforts are therefore geared towards ensuring positive engagement with all our neighbours with the aim to develop a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan and the region,” she concluded.