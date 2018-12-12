Poor performance

Pakistan’s performance in the test series against New Zealand, played in the UAE, has raised many questions. Although the Green Shirts were favourite to win the test series, they lost it by 2-1. The team’s overall performance had been disappointing. Once again our batting department failed to put up a great fight, particularly on the fifth day of the third test.

Against the target of only 280 runs, our team was all out at just 156 runs. Since the World Cup will be held in the next few months, the team management and the captain have to take adequate measures to ensure that the team performs well in the mega event. The nation is impatiently waiting for the national team to bring the World Cup to Pakistan. Our team has to analyse its weaknesses and ought to work on them to bring improvements in their

performance.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad