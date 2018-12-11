Villarreal sack coach Calleja

MADRID: Javier Calleja has been sacked as coach by struggling Villarreal after winning just three matches this season, the Spanish Liga club announced on Monday. The ‘Yellow Submarine’ lost 3-2 at home to Celta Vigo at the weekend and now sit one place and three points above the relegation zone. However, they are top of their Europa League group and will qualify for the next stage if they draw at home against Spartak Moscow on Thursday. The 40-year-old Calleja was youth coach at Villarreal when he stepped up to take over as first team boss from Fran Escriba who was fired in September 2017. He had earlier spent seven years as a player with the Yellows, reaching the 2003-04 Champions League semi-finals. Calleja is the fifth coach in La Liga to be sacked this season, following the dismissals of Eduardo Berizzo (Athletic Bilbao), Leo Franco (Huesca), Julen Lopetegui (Real Madrid) and Antonio Mohamed (Celta Vigo).