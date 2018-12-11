Mountain festival ends

Islamabad : The two-week long eighth Pakistan Mountain Festival concluded with the screening of international mountain films and cultural and music performances and the mountain youth forum here at the Lok Virsa.

The brief concluding ceremony recognised the services of the supporting organizations and individuals. The festival is the flagship annual event of the Development Communications Network to mark the importance of the mountains. The Mountain Cultural Showcase was the last event that comprised of an exhibition of paintings by 20 art teachers and display of handicrafts and horticultural products and cultural performances from different regions. The films screened at the festival were some of the best selected from the Inkafest Mountain Film Festival, which takes place in Peru -- South-America. The films screened included El Mostro De Los Andes, produced by Juan Andrés Coriat in 2017. The film is about Victor Rimac, 31, has dedicated his life to the mountain and his specialty is the Solo Climbing.