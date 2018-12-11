Joint efforts stressed to plant 15m trees in Lahore

LAHORE: Between 2000 and 2010, Pakistan has lost 430,000 hectares of forest with over 75 million trees cut down per year. In Lahore the total tree cover has gone down by 75pc and with rapid urbanisation over the last two decades, it has led to deforestation.

To help stem the green decline and to ensure a more sustainable future for the future generations, DeliveTree has joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in The Humanitarian Tree Drive, sponsored by a paint company.

After planting 4,000 trees across Punjab, aligning with the goal of a green Pakistan, DeliveTree will expand area of operations across Punjab.

Infusing technology and environment, a DeliveTree App will be launched which will display available space for plantation and allowing users to track the tree, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The event was concluded with a pledge for a Greener Pakistan followed by the plantation of the trees at the hospital with the Punjab Forest Department.