Tax revenue

This refers to the editorial ‘Taxing times’ (December 10). The shortfall from the revenue received from the collection of the tax on mobile phone cards has reached a staggering amount of Rs16 billion. The revival of this tax is necessary to meet the fiscal targets. However, the rates should be fixed according to the affordability levels of ordinary people.

In addition, the proposal of fixing the sales tax on petrol, irrespective of the rise or fall of international oil prices, could be a viable alternative that can play its small part in stabilising the economy. Similar initiatives should be taken for direct taxation as well.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad