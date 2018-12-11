Seven drown as bus plunges into Chashma Canal

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Seven passengers drowned when a bus plunged into the Chashma Canal near Taunsa Shareef on Monday morning.

The local community and the Rescue-1122 workers recovered the bodies while the injured were shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC), Tibi Qaisrani. As per the Vehoa police, the Multan-bound coach plunged into the canal due to over-speeding. The bodies identified were of Ghulam Yaseen, Hidayatullah, Sadaqat Ali, Zulqarnain Khan, Humayoun Rasheed and Samiullah while one dead body could not be identified. Ten other passengers were shifted to RHC. Vehoa police registered a case against the bus driver.