Lahore corps commander transferred

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Lahore Lt. General Aamer Riaz on Monday was transferred and posted as President National Defence University (NDU). President NDU Lt. Majid Ehsan was posted as Corps Commander Lahore.

Lt. General Aamer Riaz also served as Commander Southern Command prior to his transfer to command Lahore Corps in September, last year. He also acted as Director General Military Operations as two star General. He also headed 111'Brigade.

The newly appointed Corps Commander Lahore was promoted as Lt General along with three other officers in October, last year. Lt. General Majid Ehsan also remained General Officer Commanding of an Infantry division, Commandant School of Infantry and Tactics and Vice Chief of General Staff at GHQ.