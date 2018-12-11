Retailers reject imposition of sin tax

LAHORE: Haji Mubeen Yousaf, president, All Pakistan Cigarettes and Cold Drinks Retailers Association, protested against the introduction of sin tax, calling it shameful and derogatory towards all the people involved in the supply chain businesses of cold drinks and cigarettes.

He also endorsed the statement of the Sarhad Chamber of Agriculture Chairman Fazli Ilahi Khan, who lambasted the sin tax announcement by the health minister.

Yousuf said such a derogatory term was a slap on the face of hundreds of thousands of retailers who earned their livelihood by retailing cold drinks and tobacco products. He asked who gave the health minister the right to issue a fatwa and call cigarettes and cold drinks a sin.