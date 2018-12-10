Siraj for bringing back nation’s wealth from abroad

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government has so far not presented any mechanism to retrieve the nation’s wealth from abroad.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting Sunday, he said that the government decisions during its first three months had worsened the life of the people. He expressed surprise as to why those advising the people to refrain from criticising the government for the time being, were not suggesting to the rulers not to increase the difficulties of the people for the next six months.

He said that the PTI leadership had talked about the state of Madina but it had not taken a single step in that direction so far. He said it was imperative to take gradual steps towards the goal for which the country had been achieved. He said had the government taken some steps towards the fulfillment of its election manifesto, it would not have been facing criticism now.

He said that after coming into power, the PTI, instead of providing any relief to the general public, raised the prices of different items which disappointed the people.

Sirajul Haq said had the government given priority to accountability and gone ahead with an across the board and ruthless accountability, there had been signs of improvement by now. He said that as the government did not give priority to the issue of corruption, the corrupt elements were still dominant in every sphere.