Karachi to host 5 PSL matches: Mani

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday said Karachi would host five matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), including the final.

"Our whole focus is on PSL. This year Karachi will host five PSL matches including the final. I am very much hopeful that many foreign players will tour Pakistan," Mani told reporters here at the National Stadium. He also admitted that the PSL had been playing a major role in changing the perception of foreign nations about Pakistan. "The PSL, no doubt, is playing a much better role in changing the perception of the cricket world about Pakistan. When the players come for PSL and when they go back they act as our representatives and tell their people that there is no any such issue in Pakistan," Mani said. He was quick to add that PSL had become a leading 'brand of the cricket world'. About the revival of international cricket in Pakistan Mani said that the PCB was in talks with all cricket boards.

However he reiterated that the Board was focusing on PSL. "When foreign coaches and other cricket officials come here they go back very happy. So it would be a great help for us in changing the perception of foreign nations about Pakistan when we are able to bring in more people here. It would just be a matter of time. InshaAllah if such a process continues we will be able to start international cricket series in Pakistan once again," said Mani, also a former head of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Responding to a query Mani said that media coverage of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup was important. Karachi hosted the four-team Group B matches of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Besides Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and UAE featured in the group slots. Pakistan and Bangladesh have made it to the semi-finals which will be held in Colombo on December 13.

About the appointment of the Managing Director Wasim Khan for the Board, Mani said the job of the MD was to conduct day-to-day affairs of Board. About Pakistan's pathetic showing in the Test series against New Zealand in the UAE recently Mani retorted," It was part of cricket."