Man killed, 3 injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE: A man was killed and three others were injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloon exploded in the Township area on Sunday.

The gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded and four people were injured in the incident. Rescuers rushed them to hospital where one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.

The condition of other three injured was also stated to be critical. dies in accident: An 18-year-old youth was killed by a speeding car near Karool Ghatti at Gujarpura on Sunday. Victim Naveed hailed from Khanewal. He was crossing a road when a recklessly-driven car hit and injured him. He was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body has removed to morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 222 criminals, including 59 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams seized 2,238 litre liquor, 19,020 gram charas, 200 gram heroin, for Kalashnikovs, five rifles, eight guns, 53 pistols and 288 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

pickle units SEALED: On the special directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams under the supervision of food safety officers, held a crackdown on substandard pickle and jam manufacturing units throughout the province here on Sunday.

During the operation, the provincial food regulatory body shut down six pickle units and a jam unit along with 25 food business operators charged with heavy fines in different cities of Punjab. As many as 51 manufacturing units were served with improvement notices. This was informed by PFA DG Muhammad Usman. Strict action was taken against them for not complying with its instructions and over failure to meet the food safety standards.

Out of 109 manufacturing units, the authority inspected 56 units in Lahore, 17 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Multan and 14 units in Muzaffargarh. Muhammad Usman said that PFA closed the sites for using rotten fruits and vegetables in the preparation of pickle.

However, the jam was preserved in blue-coloured chemical drums for making its fast processing of manufacturing. Moreover, hazardous chemicals and flavours were being used to eliminate the taste of fungus that is harmful for its users. He said that inferior quality jam and pickle were packed in attractive packing and supplied at famous stores.

The DG revealed that PFA also collected evidence concerning purchased substandard food from different famous brands of pickle and jam. Meanwhile, PFA has warned all food business operators who are associated with this business to ensure the quality of their food products as per the standards of PFA regulations; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.