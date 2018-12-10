Hangor DayL Sinking of Indian ship by Pak submarine Hangor in 1971 War remembered

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy celebrates 9th December as HANGOR Day, a reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pak Navy’s submarine HANGOR during 1971 war, when Indian Navy Ship KHUKRI was sunk in the battle.

In order to commemorate 47th HANGOR DAY, a simple yet elegant ceremony was organised by 5th Submarine Squadron. The spectacular naval action took place 30 miles South East of ‘Diu Head’ on west coast of India.

The event is distinguished in naval history being the first successful strike by a submarine after WW-II. In recognition of the courage, the valiant crew of HANGOR was decorated with 04 x Sitara-e-Jurrats, 06 x Tamgha-e-Jurrats and 14 x lmtiazi Asnad. This is the highest number of operational gallantry awards given to a single unit of Pakistan Navy.

The ceremony was held in the folds of PNS M HANGOR at Pakistan Maritime Museum, as the Vice Admiral (Retd) Abaid Ullah Khan graced the occasion as chief guest. Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received the chief guest upon his arrival.

While addressing the gathering, the chief guest emphasised the Submarine HANGOR remained a pride for Pakistan Navy and her gallantry was not only a spectacular tactical battle resulting in sinking of Indian Navy’s Frigate but also was a strategic overture effectively thwarted and marginalized enemy’s aggression in 1971 war.

The worthy chief guest also highlighted that the moment, KHUKRI went down, it crippled Indian Navy’s morale and its nefarious designs of subsequent attacks at Karachi. The sinking inflicted the largest number of causalities of 18 Indian officers and 176 sailors of the Indian Navy during the war.

Vice Admiral (Retd) Abaid Ullah also paid rich tribute to the heroic action of PNS M GHAZI, which was deployed off Vishakhapatnam and fearing GHAZI, the Indian Navy moved its carrier force (Indian Navy Ship VIKRANT) to further eastward towards Andaman Island, away from the scene of action.

Later, the guests were invited to visit ex-PNS M HANGOR (displayed at Pakistan Maritime Museum, Karachi) to revive the golden memories. The ceremony was attended by Submarine HANGOR’s veterans and a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers.