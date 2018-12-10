Karachi receives first drizzle of winter

KARACHI: Drizzle in parts of Karachi turned weather pleasant on Sunday, spelling the start of the much-awaited winter season in the metropolis. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain at isolated places in Karachi, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Multan, D.I. Khan, Bannu and Makran divisions during the next 24 hours. Cloudy weather is expected in northern parts of the country, with rain likely at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain/thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.