Fawad’s brother appointed Punjab AAG

By Monitoring report

LAHORE: The government has appointed brother of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and kith and kin of other important personalities as additional advocate generals (AAGs) Punjab. A notification issued in this regard stated that 18 people have been appointed as additional advocate general Punjab. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s brother Chaudhry Faisal Hussain Farid was appointed additional advocate general Punjab on Saturday. Chaudhry Faisal has in the past represented former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf in the treason case against him. Shoaib Zafar son of Justice ® MA Zafar, Adeel Aqeel Mirza son of Justice ® Aaqil Mirza, Mujeeb Kiyani son of Justice ® Kiyani, Shadab of PML-Q, Wajid and Ramzan, friends of Babar Awan, Mushtaq Mohal of PPP, Zafar Hussain Ahmed, a friend of governor Punjab and Malik Muhammad Aziz belonging to constituency of information minister are among the new government counsels appointed by the government.