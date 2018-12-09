Tribute to Abid Hameed

LAHORE : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grief over the loss of Brigadier (Retd) Rao Abid Hameed, who passed away in Lahore on Friday. In a statement, HRCP said, “The late brigadier was a committed human rights activist and remained a member of HRCP’s general body for over 25 years. His support for the democratic movement in Pakistan never wavered.” It said, “Brig. Hameed’s contribution was critical to HRCP’s reputation. He oversaw a special penal system reforms plan launched by HRCP in 1995, which involved measures to improve the conditions of prisoners, particularly among women, juveniles and the sick. He conducted several key fact-finding missions to help bring existing standards of criminal justice in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and international norms.