close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Tribute to Abid Hameed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAHORE : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grief over the loss of Brigadier (Retd) Rao Abid Hameed, who passed away in Lahore on Friday. In a statement, HRCP said, “The late brigadier was a committed human rights activist and remained a member of HRCP’s general body for over 25 years. His support for the democratic movement in Pakistan never wavered.” It said, “Brig. Hameed’s contribution was critical to HRCP’s reputation. He oversaw a special penal system reforms plan launched by HRCP in 1995, which involved measures to improve the conditions of prisoners, particularly among women, juveniles and the sick. He conducted several key fact-finding missions to help bring existing standards of criminal justice in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and international norms.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore