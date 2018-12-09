Miftah praises PM Khan for response to Trump

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail on Saturday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his response to the US President Donald Trump's statement about Pakistan.

Last month, Trump had alleged that Pakistan is one of the many countries that took from the United States without giving anything in return. The Prime Minister Imran Khan fired back at the US president, saying his "false assertions add insult to injury Pakistan has suffered in the US War on Terror. Pakistan has suffered enough fighting the US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests."

In an interview to The Washington Post on Friday, Khan dismissed the notion that he was involved in a Twitter war with Trump, asserting that he would never want to have a relationship where Pakistan is treated like a “hired gun.”

Speaking to Geo News, Ismail said the US thought it could get the Afghanistan issue resolved by pressurising Pakistan. He said the United States keeps asking for 'do more', questioning: "How much more we should do?" The PML-N leader said to resolve the Afghanistan issue, Pakistan and America will have to work together.

About the first 100 days of the incumbent government, he said the masses had presented their reaction to it. "The government itself does not know what to do," Ismail said, lamenting fluctuation in the value of dollar.

Maintaining that Pakistan has good poultry industry, he noted that former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has initiated the pilot project of providing chicken to the poor masses. The former finance minister said the government will have to take many steps to alleviate poverty. He also stressed the need for educating the masses.