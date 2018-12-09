AIOU sets high standard labs to promote quality research

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its science labs at international standard that facilitate its students to undertake quality research work and enable them giving necessary academic input for the country’s socio-economic development, says a press release. This was stated at a three-training seminar held here to acquaint the students about the know-how and use of the new ‘State-of-the-art, labs’ equipment, being maintained at the main campus of the University.