close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 9, 2018

AIOU sets high standard labs to promote quality research

National

December 9, 2018

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its science labs at international standard that facilitate its students to undertake quality research work and enable them giving necessary academic input for the country’s socio-economic development, says a press release. This was stated at a three-training seminar held here to acquaint the students about the know-how and use of the new ‘State-of-the-art, labs’ equipment, being maintained at the main campus of the University.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan