Mountain Cultural Showcase kicked off with colourful performances

Islamabad: Cultural performances, screening of international adventure documentaries, exhibition of paintings by 20 art teachers and display of handicrafts and horticultural products made the ‘mountain cultural showcase’ a big success.

The two-day event, organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) in connection with the 8th Pakistan Mountain Festival, kicked off with a colourful ceremony on Saturday.

The chief guest Deputy Mayor Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Zeeshan Ali shah Naqvi speaking on the occasion said: mountains are wonderful part of the planet that is full of resources that we need to protect and conserve. But, we also need to take care of the people living in the mountains.

Naqvi suggested the launch of hill safari on the model of desert safari to promote tourism and importance of the mountains for adventure sports. He also endorsed and appreciated the idea of Pakistan Mountain Youth Parliament to engage youth to help them to work for the betterment of their homeland.

Dr Nadeem Omar said with the urbanisation of the mountain destinations not only the biodiversity is threatened but the indigenous cultures too. He said every part of the mountain has a peculiar culture and a range of handicrafts and agri-products. We need to develop cultural marketing plans by engaging young and educated people in microenterprises.

The Devcom-Pakistan Director and founder Pakistan Mountain Festival Munir Ahmed urged the youth to synergise to raise collective voices for the fast degrading their homeland. He said not only changing climate is impacting the mountains but the ignorance of the key stakeholders also contribution to the loss of the cultures, ecosystems, habitats and natural resources.

Ahmed Jan, an environmentalist, said the environmental impact assessment is missing from the development that has increased the stress on the nature and natural environment. He said we have law but lack implementation. He urged the youth to realise the potential of their skills to empower the marginalised communities of their areas. Several crafts-persons from the mountain regions put on display their products. The youth folk music band from Chitral also performed on the occasion to make the music lovers to share their voices with the singers, sway and dance on the rhythm of the traditional music.