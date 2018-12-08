When Sharifs faced courts, Saad amassed wealth: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has revealed that PML-N stalwart Khwaja Saad Rafiq had offered PTI chairman Imran Khan that he will leave the PML-N if Imran appoints him PTI secretary general.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Friday, Chohan said Qaiser Ameen Butt had become an approver against Saad and made shocking revelations regarding corrupt practices in the Paragon Housing Society case. He told a questioner that Saad used to show anger over questions regarding Paragon and thought that the government institutions could be easily fooled regarding their corruption. When Sharif brothers were facing court trials in 2000, Saad was amassing wealth through Paragon Housing. He said when Sharif brothers were standing in the dock, Saad and others were making deals with Gen Musharraf.

Chohan asked whether Khwaja Saad and Khwaja Salman could have amassed huge wealth and purchased vast properties under military dictatorship without making a deal with the military dictator. He said the nation was fed up with false sloganeering by Khwaja brothers and the Bambino lord that they had resisted military dictators and offered invaluable sacrifices against military rulers. He said Khwaja brothers were crying hoarse because they were anticipating accountability and punishment after Qaiser Ameen Butt becoming an approver against them. He said the time was not far when these looters would become completely exposed before the masses. He said Saad should display some shame and avoid media.

Chohan said certain media men were witnesses to the fact that during 2012-13, Saad went to Imran to offer leaving the PML-N and joining the PTI. He said the previous rulers and the Bambino lord wanted to continue plundering public wealth and for that they were against any government which could hold them accountable.