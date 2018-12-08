Food shortage case: CJP visits Thar on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, hearing a suo motu notice on children deaths due to malnutrition in Thar on Friday decided to visit the place himself.He directed the Sindh government to make arrangements for his Thar visit on December 12.

He said newborn babies were dying and people were even deprived from water in Thar. “I am visiting Thar as it lacked basic amenities of life.”Meanwhile, the Sindh advocate general apprised the court that in compliance with court orders, report had been submitted to the bench. At this, the chief justice said, “I myself look into the matter as I’m visiting Thar, and it will be better to hear the case after that.The Sindh advocate general responded, “By the time, you will visit the area, conditions will have improved.”He, on bench query, further informed that Grade 1 to 11 employees were being given additional Rs10,000, Grade 12 to 16, Rs17,000, Grade 17, Rs90,000 and Grade 18 and onwards Rs140,000 for providing services in Thar.Amicus curiae, Faisal Siddiqui pleaded the bench that an effective system for accountability and overview was needed in Thar and thus a judicial commission should be formed.

He continued there is a big issue of bank loans in Thar and people are committing suicide over failure to pay-off debt.“The representative of the State Bank of Pakistan informed the bench that they were rescheduling the loans given to farmers.Subsequently, the chief justice remarked that “I am going to Karachi from December 11 to 12, and we will make a commission under the chairmanship of a retired SC judge into the matter.”The court then adjourned further hearing of the case.