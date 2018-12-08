Australia hammer China 11-0 in WC

BHUBANESWAR: A brilliant performance saw Australia thrash China 11-0 in a Pool B match of the hockey World Cup here on Friday.

Blake Govers scored a hat-trick (10th minute, 19th and 34th), Tim Brand (33rd, 55th) scored a brace, while goals from Flynn Ogilvie (49th), Jake Whetton (29th), Aran Zalewski (15th), Tom Craig (16th), Dylan Wotherspoon (38th) and Jeremy Hayward (22nd) helped Australia get their second highest win.

Australia fell short of their own World Cup record of a 12-0 win against South Africa which they set in 2010. Australia are now sitting at the top of the group with nine points.

Right from the start of the match, the Australians were on the mark and continued to press their opponent’s defence regularly which resulted in their massive win.

In other match of the day, England edged out Ireland 4-2. For England, David Condon (15th minute), Liam Ansell (37 minute), James Gall (38th), Mark Gleghorne (60th) scored the goals.