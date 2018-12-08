Talat, Farhan guide Pakistan to victory

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Talat (116 not out) and Sahibzada Farhan (104 not out) helped Pakistan crush UAE by nine wickets in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan restricted UAE to 233-9 and then raced to victory in 39 overs, losing just one wicket. Hussain smashed 14 fours and two sixes in his 109-ball knock while Sahibzada struck 14 boundaries and two sixes on Friday.

Ashiq Ali (3-34) and Khushdil Shah (2-29) bowled well for Pakistan.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: UAE 233-9 in 50 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 69, Muhammad Usman 51 not out; Ashiq Ali 3-34, Khushdil Shah 2-29). Pakistan 235-1 in 39 overs (Hussain Talat 116 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 104 not out, Ahmed Raza 1-44). Player of the match: Hussain Talat.

At Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi: Bangladesh 286-8 in 50 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 100, Zakir Hasan 49; Aizaz Khan 3-62, Ehsan Nawaz 2-48). Hong Kong 258-7 in 50 overs (Nizakat Khan 92, Babar Hayat 91; Khaled Ahmed 2-69, Mosaddek Hossain 2-23). Result: Bangladesh Emerging won by 28 runs. Player of the match: Mosaddek Hossain, (Bangladesh).