China’s open policy key stabiliser for world

BEIJING: China's commitment to openness and multilateralism is a key stabilizer for the world amid rise of protectionism and unilateralism, experts across the globe said.

"In a world of risks and uncertainties, China's openness and predictability have obviously become a key stabilizer factor," said David Gosset, a French expert on international relations and founder of the Europe-China Forum.

"While some sadly argue -- and act -- against the multilateralism which has been patiently established since the end of WWII, China speaks and behaves in order to protect multilateral mechanisms to tackle issues connected with trade, development, security and environment," Gosset said.

Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the just-concluded 13th G20 summit, Gosset said it is "a clear reaffirmation" of China's commitment to inclusive economic development and global stability in a world of unprecedented interdependence.

"In a time marked by fears, irrationalities and confusion, Xi Jinping is rightly calling for a rational approach to solve the issues we collectively face," Gosset said. Addressing the summit, Xi called on G20 members to "stay committed to openness and cooperation, and uphold the multilateral trading system."

Abdul-Raouf Al-Sunni, a Sudanese political analyst, told the Chinese media that the outcome of the summit is consistent with the ideas presented by Xi in his speech. "In his speech, President Xi focused on importance of upholding the WTO's core values and fundamental principles such as openness, inclusiveness and non-discrimination and ensuring the development interests," he said.