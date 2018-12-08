Two killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed in an accident near Chak 384/JB on Thursday night. Elite Force personnel Imran Baig and his friend Muhammad Aftab were coming to Toba from Gojra on their motorcycle when their bike was hit by a truck near Motorway Interchange.

SEVEN BOOKED: Pirmahal police booked seven people on charges of grabbing a road land on Friday. Shafiq Bholla of Chak 716/GB and his six accomplices grabbed a road that leads to Basti Kathian Wali. Muhammad Ameer told police that the road was present in revenue department record even before the creation of Pakistan but the accused grabbed it illegally.