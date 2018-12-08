Demo against shortage of clean drinking water

BAHAWALPUR: Scores of residents of Hasilpur, including lawyers, traders and educationists, on Friday staged a demonstration against shortage of clean drinking water due to out of order turbine.

The protesters staged a sit-in at Old Courts Chowk and later took out a rally started from the Municipal Committee Office.

The protesters holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Hasilpur Municipal Committee Chief Officer Arshad Virk and other officials and demanded immediate removal of Arshad Virk and other staff.

They said that the pipeline had been damaged and no action was being taken in this regard. Later, the protesters ended their protest and assurance from the high authorities that their problem would be resolved.

MINOR GIRL DIES IN ACCIDENT: An eight-year-old girl was killed in an accident near Qainchi Morr on Friday. Rab Nawaz of Chak 77/DB, his wife and daughter were on their way by a motorcycle when a water bowser vehicle hit their bike. As a result, minor girl died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.