Dams fund: Hashoo Group presents Rs60m cheque to PM

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group Chairman Saddrudin Hashwani and Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Murtaza Hashwani called upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan at his secretariat and presented a cheque for Rs60 million toward the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams' fund.

Hashoo Group donation puts it among the top ten private sector companies contributing toward the national cause. Raising funds for the cause started earlier this year when employees from Hashoo Group voluntarily opted to donate one day’s salary into the Supreme Court fund.

In August, Hashoo Group Chairman Saddrudin Hashwani had called upon Imran Khan subsequent to his selection as prime minister to congratulate him and had assured him of full support in initiatives toward the betterment of Pakistan. The group employs almost 5,000 across the country and welcomes thousands of guests at its hotels on a daily basis. Hashoo Group joined collection efforts across the country, by not only offering employees to donate but also by placing donation points at all nine hotels across Pakistan.

The group has always been at the forefront for causes related to the nation and its citizens. Several projects such as tree plantation, battling climate change and water preservation are also part of the group’s objective in days to come.