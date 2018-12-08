close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

National T20 Cricket from 10th

Sports

LAHORE: The National T20 Cup 2018-19 will be played from December 10 to December 25 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.On Friday, PCB released the itinerary of the event being participated by eight teams which are Rawalpindi Region, Islamabad Region, Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Peshawar Region, Fata Region, Karachi Region Whites, and Multan Region.

