Imam drafted into Pak squad despite failure

ISLAMABAD: Imamul Haq, the biggest batting failure in a losing cause against New Zealand and the nephew of chief selector Inzamamul Haq has yet again been drafted into the Pakistan side for three-Test match away series against South Africa.

In five innings Imam has played against New Zealand as an opener, he scored 73 with a poor average of less than 15 runs per innings. His inability to handle quality bowling has already dealt a severe blow to Pakistan chances in Test cricket. Imam was seen struggling even at the first class level at the time of his induction in Test squad. Even today his first class average of around 35 is far below than the majority of consistent first class cricketers who have failed to attract selectors nod. Abid Ali, Fawad Alam and host of other batsmen have not been picked despite outstanding performance for Pakistan A.

Despite two startling collapses against NZ, selectors have almost retained the same batting line-up for the series against South Africa. Fakhar Zaman replaced retired Mohammad Hafeez while Shan Masood comes in as back-up opener.