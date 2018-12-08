Cold, dry spell forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and northern areas of the country in evening/night. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain (light snowfalls over the hills) was expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

However, foggy conditions are expected in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal during night and morning hours. No rainfall was reported in any part of the country.