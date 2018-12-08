close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Cold, dry spell forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and northern areas of the country in evening/night. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain (light snowfalls over the hills) was expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

However, foggy conditions are expected in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal during night and morning hours. No rainfall was reported in any part of the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore