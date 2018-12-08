Five shot dead in Buner

DAGGAR: Five persons, including three members of a family, were shot dead over an old enmity in Naway Killay in the limits of Gagra Police Station on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said that one Kanfarosh, his son Ijaz, cousin Khaliq Shah, Tariq and Mohammad Jan were on the way home after attending a funeral prayer in Banda Killay when gunmen fired at their vehicle near the Naway Killay graveyard.

The attackers allegedly included Shah Hassan, Ajmal Khan, Jamshed, Alam Khan and their accomplices.Kanfarosh, Khaliq Shah, Tariq and Mohammad Jan were killed on the spot in the attack while Ijaz sustained injuries.

The motive behind the killings was stated to be an old enmity. The accused managed to flee the scene. The bodies and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital wherefrom Ijaz was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar but he also succumbed to his injuries. The police registered a case and started its investigations.