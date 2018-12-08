‘Anti graft institutions be strengthened to bring money back’

SUKKUR: There is a need to strengthen NAB and other anti graft institutions to repatriate the money taken away from Pakistan and stashed abroad. This was stated by Justice(retd) Ali Aslam Jafferi while addressing a seminar ‘Corruption Free Pakistan’ at the IBA University, Sukkur. The seminar marked the International Anti-Corruption Week on Thursday.

Justice (retd) Ali Aslam Jafri said the first Anti-Corruption Act was promulgated in 1947 but certain forces distorted the law to their benefit. He said it would be no mean success if we are able to repatriate the ill-gotten money from abroad and that would be helpful for the economy. Mirza Muhammed Irfan, Director General NAB, Sukkur, said every citizen must support the anti-graft measures and help in tracking the corrupt. He said merit and rule of law is only possible if corruption is eliminated. He said corruption prevents the development and progress of the country.

The renowned writer Jami Chandio said 2017 Transparency International ranked Pakistan on 117th out of the 180 countries. He said bad governance and absence of the rule of law are the main factors behind corruption. He said how do you expect MNAs and MPAs spending Rs 30-40 million for their election to become angels overnight. Noted author Ammar Sindhu said misuse of power is the main reason of corruption as it creates imbalance in the society.