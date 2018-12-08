Mayor urges funds as fire department gets new equipment

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said a maximum allocation of funds will be made for the fire brigade department’s improvement if we get resources. He was talking to media during the handover ceremony of new equipment and apparatus to the fire department on Friday. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman also attended.

The mayor, while seeing demonstrations of the equipment, said that he started improving the fire department on his first day in office, and the department needed to be equipped with latest facilities.

He said the former federal government had approved an amount for this department, and he hoped this would bring more improvement. He added that the fire staff were getting a fire risk allowance on a regular basis.

Akhtar handed over different fire extinguishing and rescue equipment, including 225 layflat fire hoses, a lighting tower KVA generator, 15 heavy-duty handheld lights, five positive pressure smoke extractors, a jumping cushion for emergency rescue operations, a vertical-spiral escape chute, yellow caution barricade tape, a decontamination tent, a decontamination shower system, two oil and water aspirators, pneumatic collection tubs, a vacuum leak drainage bag, a simple leak drainage bag, three universal gully sealing bags, two compact gully sealing bags, 2,000 litres of aqueous film-forming foam concentrates, 25 complete firefighter suits, 25 SCBA 60-minute carbon cylinders, 25 half facepiece respirators, 25 full facepiece respirators and a P-100 pump.