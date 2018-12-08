close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Arsenal: a team of two halves

Sports

December 8, 2018

For a side that is unbeaten in 20 matches, Arsenal have the curious record of not once leading at half-time in a Premier League game this season.Wednesday was no different, as Manchester United pegged them back to reach half-time at 1-1.But Arsenal have scored more second-half goals than any other team — 25 — and four points in their past two games against Spurs and United suggest Unai Emery is adding steel to a side that had flatlined under Arsene Wenger.

